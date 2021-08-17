Detroit Lions may need to sign QB prior to game vs. Steelers

This coming Saturday, the Detroit Lions will be in Pittsburgh where they will take on the Steelers in preseason game No. 2.

According to Chris Burke of The Athletic, the Lions could be in the market for another quarterback if Tim Boyle is out for the week.

Boyle took a couple of big hits in the Lions’ loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Friday and he was spotted at practice on Monday wearing a brace on his ankle.

Stay tuned as the Lions will be making at least two cuts on Tuesday and they could make more if they end up needing to bring in another QB.

