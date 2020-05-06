Detroit Lions may release 2020 regular season schedule earlier than expected

According to the NFL, the 2020 regular-season schedule will be released at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, May 7.

Well, according to Pro Football Talk, Detroit Lions fans (along with the rest of the fans around the league) may not have to wait that long as teams can release their schedules at 7:40 p.m. EST.

So the schedule will be released by the NFL at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. But all teams can release their schedules at 7:30 p.m. ET. Which means the schedule will be released at 7:30. Or am I missing something here? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 6, 2020

To be honest, the schedules are likely to be leaked well before 7:30 p.m. EST so does it really matter? As long as we know the Lions schedule by the time we go to bed on Thursday night, we will be just fine.