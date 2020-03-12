Detroit Lions may have to wait longer than usual before signing free agents

The NFL free agency period is set to kick off on March 18 at 4 p.m. EST which means Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will be able to begin signing players to improve his current team.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

But according to a report from Mike Florio, the NFL is considering delaying the start of the free agency period, though at this time there are no plans to do so.

From Pro Football Talk:

- Advertisement -

Per a league source, the NFL currently is contemplating the possibility of announcing on Sunday a delay in the start of free agency. The league wants to wait until after voting on the CBA closes before making a final decision, in order to prevent further delays to the CBA voting process.