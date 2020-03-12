49.4 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions may have to wait longer than usual before signing free agents

By Arnold Powell

Detroit Pistons News

TNT’s Charles Barkley says he may have COVID-19

Expect to see quite a few of these posts moving forward though we hope this is the only one. http://gty.im/1178009277 According...
Read more
MSU News

Could Cassius Winston and Zavier Simpson return to college for one more season?

It is almost unbelievable to even have to type this but the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has officially...
Read more
MSU News

Tom Izzo says telling Cassius Winston, other seniors their careers are over was emotional

On Thursday afternoon, news broke that the decision had been made to cancel the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Since...
Read more
Arnold Powell

The NFL free agency period is set to kick off on March 18 at 4 p.m. EST which means Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will be able to begin signing players to improve his current team.

But according to a report from Mike Florio, the NFL is considering delaying the start of the free agency period, though at this time there are no plans to do so.

From Pro Football Talk:

Per a league source, the NFL currently is contemplating the possibility of announcing on Sunday a delay in the start of free agency. The league wants to wait until after voting on the CBA closes before making a final decision, in order to prevent further delays to the CBA voting process.

NFL could delay free agency on Sunday

Detroit Pistons News

TNT’s Charles Barkley says he may have COVID-19

Expect to see quite a few of these posts moving forward though we hope this is the only one. http://gty.im/1178009277 According...
Read more
MSU News

Could Cassius Winston and Zavier Simpson return to college for one more season?

Don Drysdale - 0
It is almost unbelievable to even have to type this but the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has officially been canceled due to concerns...
Read more
MSU News

Tom Izzo says telling Cassius Winston, other seniors their careers are over was emotional

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday afternoon, news broke that the decision had been made to cancel the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Since then, plenty have weighed in...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions may have to wait longer than usual before signing free agents

Arnold Powell - 0
The NFL free agency period is set to kick off on March 18 at 4 p.m. EST which means Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn...
Read more
MSU News

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston posts sad photo to Instagram as season ends abruptly

Don Drysdale - 0
There is absolutely no question about it, Cassius Winston will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players ever to play at Michigan...
Read more
Detroit Lions release statement on COVID-19

Detroit Lions News
COVID-19 has officially impacted us in terms of just about every sport. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released the following statement regarding the coronavirus. The...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron may land in perfect spot

Detroit Lions News
As we speak, Tom Brady is favored to re-sign with the New England Patriots but that is obviously a situation that is very fluid....
Read more

Tom Brady has a message for everyone giving in to hysteria over COVID-19

Detroit Lions News
Leave it to the GOAT to really put things in perspective. http://gty.im/1198903712 While the sports world continues to reel from the decision made by the...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions WR Kris Durham quarantined in Parma, Italy because of coronavirus

Detroit Lions News
According to a report, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kris Durham is currently quarantined in an apartment in Parma, Italy for the next 30...
Read more
