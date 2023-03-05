Merch
Detroit Lions meet with 3 wide receivers at NFL Scouting Combine

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is wrapping up on Sunday, and according to reports, the Detroit Lions have met with a trio of wide receivers. According to various reports, the Lions have met with the following three wide receivers.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

Depending on what happens with DJ Chark, the Lions may or may not look to add a wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft. If the Chark leaves in free agency, you can bet the Lions will look to add a receiver who can stretch the field vertically.

Big Picture: Quentin Johnston may be too rich for Lions

I really believe that Reed and Green are both in play for the Lions, but I would be pretty surprised if they selected Quentin Johnston in the upcoming NFL Draft. I do think Johnston will still be available when the Lions are on the clock with the No. 18 overall pick, but he will likely be off the board by the time their second-round pick rolls around.

