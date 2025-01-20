fb
Monday, January 20, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Meet With Boston College Running Back Treshaun Ward

The Detroit Lions have recently met with Boston College running back Treshaun Ward at the Tropical Bowl, as reported by Ryan Fowler. Ward, who transferred from Florida State and Kansas State, is generating interest across the league, having met with a number of teams, including the Lions. Other teams in attendance at his meetings include the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens, Patriots, Bills, Saints, Jets, and Bears.

While Ward's talent has certainly caught the attention of several teams, there is no chance that he will be selected with the Lions' No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Lions already boast one of the most talented and deep running back rooms in the NFL, so they are not expected to use an early pick on the position. However, given Ward's potential, the Lions could consider him later in the draft, possibly on Day 3.

With the Lions focused on building a complete team, Ward's future in Detroit may depend on how the draft unfolds and if the team believes he can provide additional depth and value to their already strong backfield.

