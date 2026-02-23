Report: Detroit Lions Meet With RB Chris Mosley

The Detroit Lions continue to do their homework on running back prospects, and one intriguing name has emerged from the HBCU ranks. According to a report from @JustinM_NFL, the Lions recently met with North Carolina Central running back Chris Mosley following his standout performance at the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Mosley had to wait his turn at NCCU, but once he earned the starting role in 2025, he made the most of it. The powerful runner rushed for 1,017 yards and eight touchdowns, becoming just the sixth player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in a single season and finishing seventh all-time in school history in rushing yards. His breakout campaign earned him second-team All-MEAC honors and put him firmly on the NFL radar.

Detroit was one of several teams to meet with Mosley, joining the Giants, Ravens, Buccaneers, Titans, Jets, Commanders, Vikings, and Jaguars. If Mosley hears his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft, he would become the first former NCCU player drafted since Ryan Smith in 2016, marking a major milestone for both Mosley and the program.