Detroit Lions Meet With Former Pro Bowl Running Back Kareem Hunt

The Detroit Lions apparently aren’t finished looking at running backs.

Veteran Kareem Hunt visited with Detroit on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, giving the Lions another intriguing option as injuries continue to complicate their backfield.

A visit does not mean a signing is coming. It does tell us Brad Holmes is still checking the market, which is notable considering Detroit added rookie Roydell Williams only one day earlier.

Lions Continue Searching for Running Back Depth

The timing isn’t difficult to understand.

Isiah Pacheco remains sidelined with the MCL sprain he suffered during training camp, although Dan Campbell has expressed optimism that Pacheco could return for Week 1.

Sione Vaki has dealt with multiple injuries this summer, Jabari Small entered concussion protocol after Saturday’s preseason game and Raheem Blackshear was placed on Reserve/Injured Monday. Detroit has already cycled through several additions, including veteran Trayveon Williams.

Now Hunt gets a look.

And unlike most August workout candidates, his résumé does not require much imagination.

Hunt spent last season with Kansas City, rushing for 611 yards and eight touchdowns on 163 carries while adding 18 receptions for 143 yards and another score. He has accumulated 5,775 rushing yards and 55 rushing touchdowns over nine NFL seasons, according to NFL.com.

The 30-year-old is no longer the player who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017, but Detroit would not be asking him to become that player.

The Lions already have Jahmyr Gibbs atop the backfield and expect Pacheco to play a significant role once healthy. Hunt would provide experienced insurance behind them and another physical runner capable of handling meaningful snaps if Detroit’s injury issues linger.

That is what makes Tuesday’s visit worth watching.

Detroit has spent much of August signing running backs because it needed healthy bodies.

Kareem Hunt would be something different.

If Holmes decides to sign him, it would suggest the Lions aren’t merely trying to survive the final preseason game. They may want another proven option around when the games actually count.