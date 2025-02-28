Detroit Lions Meet With Top 5 QB Prospect at NFL Scouting Combine

According to multiple reports, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has met with the Detroit Lions at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

“I was able to talk to the Lions,” Milroe said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “What God has in store for me, I’m gonna pursue that as much as possible, but down the road that’d be something great, to be able to play with my brother.”

Jalen Milroe Says Terrion Arnold is his Best Friend

While speaking to the media, Milroe told reporters that Lions CB Terrion Arnold is his best friend.

“Terrion’s my best friend. He’s my guy to this day. He’s someone who, throughout college, we had a great relationship,” Milroe said. “Each and every day building and talking, and the best thing we had was we were able to be vulnerable around each other and explain our thought process. It’s a social norm to be considered tough and not be able to express your thoughts, but that’s someone that I leaned on to be able to talk to and that’s my dawg for life.”

Is Milroe a Fit for the Detroit Lions?

As it stands, Hendon Hooker will be the Lions No. 2 quarterback when the 2025 season begins. That said, if the Lions don’t believe that Hooker is a good option to back up Jared Goff, they could look to select a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Milroe, who is the No. 5 ranked quarterback prospect according to Dane Brugler of the The Athletic, will almost certainly be a Day 2 pick. Could the Lions select Milroe with the No. 60 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? Time will tell!