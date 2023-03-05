Detroit Lions meet with Jamaal Williams’ agent at combine

The Detroit Lions reportedly had a meeting with Jamaal Williams’ agent at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in hopes of reaching a new contract before the player becomes a free agent. Williams and the Lions both express their interest in staying together for another season, but Williams will test the open market before making a final decision. Other teams, such as the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers, have reportedly shown interest in Williams, who led the league with 17 touchdowns and hit 1,000 rushing yards in 2022.

The Big Picture: Jamaal Williams' Future with the Lions

The meeting between the Lions and Williams’ agent is significant because Williams was the team’s top rusher and leading scorer in 2022. If the Lions cannot secure Williams to a new contract before he becomes a free agent, they may need to look for a replacement through free agency or the NFL draft. Williams is turning 28 soon, an age when running backs typically begin to decline, which may affect his value on the open market. With other teams expressing interest in Williams, the Lions will need to make a strong case to convince him to stay in Detroit.

- Advertisement -

Williams' impressive stats in 2022, including his 1,000 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, demonstrate his value as a top rusher in the league. However, with his age and the abundance of RB options in free agency and the NFL draft, his value may be affected.