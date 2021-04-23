Detroit Lions meet with Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions may or may not be interested in taking a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick (I do not think they should or will) but that does not mean you should be surprised if they do not end up using a late-round pick on the position.

According to a report from Eric Edholm, the Lions have met with Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey.

Other NFL teams that have met with Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey —Bengals, Bucs, Lions. Could be late-round pick in the Chase Daniel/Kevin Hogan mold with strong intangibles and smarts — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) April 23, 2021

It is important to remember that the Lions do not currently have a pick beyond round five and taking Ramsey before that would be a mistake.

Ramsey could end up being an ok game-manager type QB in the NFL but he is not accurate and does not throw the deep ball well enough to ever be a regular starter.

Personally, I do not believe Ramsey gets drafted at all and that the Lions could have an opportunity to sign him as a UDFA when the draft concludes.