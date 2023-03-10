Detroit Lions meet with QB Aidan O’Connell for third time

The Detroit Lions have been actively scouting potential draft picks in the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft. With their coaches attending pro days across the country, the Lions have shown particular interest in quarterback Aidan O’Connell from Purdue. Reports indicate that the Lions have met with O'Connell three times, including at the Shrine Bowl, NFL Combine, and most recently at Purdue's Pro Day. With backup quarterback options a priority for general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions' interest in O'Connell could signal a potential Day 3 draft pick.

The Big Picture: Lions' QB strategy in focus

The Lions' interest in Aidan O'Connell highlights their strategy for quarterback development and backup options. With uncertainty surrounding the backup QB situation, the Lions are exploring potential draft picks to fill their roster. As O'Connell is projected to be a Day 3 draft pick, he could be a viable option for the Lions' backup quarterback position.

With the Lions' coaches attending pro days across the country, their interest in O'Connell signals a potential shift in quarterback strategy. While backup quarterback options have been a focus for general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions' continued interest in O'Connell could mean they see potential beyond the backup role. As O'Connell's strengths lie in short and intermediate accuracy, he could be a good fit for the Lions' offense if given the opportunity.

Aidan O'Connell's accuracy By the Numbers

Stats:

Aidan O'Connell has a career completion percentage of 66.7%.

In 2022, O'Connell had a 64.1% completion percentage and threw for 3,490 yards and 22 touchdowns.

O'Connell reportedly had a 73.9% completion percentage at Purdue's Pro Day.

Aidan O'Connell's accuracy has been a standout feature throughout his college career. With a high career completion percentage and an impressive showing at Purdue's Pro Day, O'Connell's accuracy could be an asset for the Lions if drafted. As the Lions continue to explore quarterback options, O'Connell's accuracy could make him a strong candidate for their backup position.

