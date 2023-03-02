Detroit Lions meet with QB Anthony Richardson

The Detroit Lions are leaving no stone unturned as they interview one of the top QB prospects, Anthony Richardson, at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. While some speculate that the Lions may draft a quarterback with their first-round picks, others believe they will wait until Day 2 or later. However, it is clear that the Lions are looking to secure their future quarterback, especially after Lions GM Brad Holmes acknowledged the mistake of waiting until the last minute to get a backup quarterback in 2022.

Key Points

The Lions are interviewing one of the top QB prospects, Anthony Richardson, at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. There is speculation that the Lions may draft a quarterback with their first-round picks, while others believe they will wait until Day 2 or later. The Lions are taking a proactive approach to address their quarterback situation, after acknowledging their mistake of waiting until the last minute to get a backup quarterback in 2022.

Why it Matters for Anthony Richardson and Detroit Lions

It is evident that the Lions are taking a proactive approach to addressing their quarterback situation. With the team expressing confidence in Jared Goff, who led the Lions in the 2022 season, it is likely that the team will focus on drafting a quarterback in the mid-rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft and signing a veteran in free agency. The Lions are taking steps to ensure they have a solid quarterback situation both in the short and long term.

The Big Picture: Detroit Lions Plan for Future Success

- Advertisement -

The Detroit Lions' recent interview with top QB prospect Anthony Richardson demonstrates their commitment to building a successful team for the future. By taking a proactive approach to secure a backup quarterback, the Lions are addressing a critical position that could make or break their success on the field.

Bottom Line: Could the Detroit Lions draft Anthony Richardson?

When it comes down to it, I believe Richardson will be selected within the top 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. In my opinion, the Lions are good to go with Jared Goff, and it would not be wise for them to take a lottery ticket like Richardson with a first-round pick. My expectation is that they will sign a veteran free agent to be their primary backup in 2023, and that they will also draft a quarterback in the mid to late rounds of the upcoming drat.