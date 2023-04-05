Detroit Lions meet with top prospect Will Anderson

The Detroit Lions have reportedly hosted Will Anderson, a highly-touted edge defender, for a pre-draft visit. Anderson is considered by many to be the top defender in the 2023 NFL Draft class, and his impressive stats and accolades at Alabama back up that claim. Although edge defender isn't a major need for the Lions, they are looking to secure their future beyond 2023, and Anderson's potential could be too good to pass up.

Key Points

Will Anderson is the best defender in the 2023 NFL Draft class

Anderson was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy in back-to-back years

Anderson finished fifth in Heisman voting in 2021

Anderson has elite physical traits and athleticism

Lions drafted two edge defenders in 2022 but are still interested in Anderson

Big Picture: Detroit Lions' Future Strategy in Draft

The Lions' interest in Anderson showcases their commitment to a long-term strategy for the draft. General manager Brad Holmes noted that the team's draft strategy will not be solely based on their current depth chart, which means they are looking to secure their future beyond the 2023 season. By hosting Anderson for a pre-draft visit, the Lions are doing their due diligence in scouting the best players available and preparing for the future.

Bottom Line – Lions Eyeing Top Defensive Prospect Will Anderson

- Advertisement -

The Lions are looking to the future with their interest in top draft prospect Will Anderson. Despite having depth at the edge defender position, Anderson's potential and skill set could make him a valuable addition to the team beyond the 2023 season.