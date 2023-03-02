Merch
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions meet with top WR prospect Quentin Johnston

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have reportedly met privately with Quentin Johnston, an imposing wide receiver from Texas Christian University and one of the top prospects in the NFL draft. Johnston has also met with other NFL teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, and Houston Texans. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Johnston has an impressive size-speed combination and is expected to post a 42-inch vertical leap, giving him the ability to jump over or run past defensive backs to create separation. Johnston helped lead TCU past Michigan in the College Football Playoffs, and on to the national championship game against Georgia. He caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Mock Draft Quentin Johnson

Bottom Line for Detroit Lions and Quentin Johnston

As it stands, the Lions have the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft. There is no way the Lions would select Johnston at No. 6, and even taking him at No. 18 seems like a big-time reach for a player who is nowhere near the caliber receiver that Jameson Williams is. I cannot see the Lions taking Johnston in the first round unless they somehow traded down and ended up having an extra first-round pick in the late 20s. Even then, I would be pretty upset if the Lions took a wide receiver at that point.

Breaking: Red Wings Shake Up Roster with Trade of Tyler Bertuzzi to Boston
