Detroit Lions mentioned as ‘Best Fit’ for free agent wide receiver

The Detroit Lions need help at the wide receiver position and though I believe that Brad Holmes is too smart to break the bank on the position, I do think additions will be made.

The question is, do the Lions address their WR needs in free agency, or do they wait for the 2022 NFL Draft? Or, will it be a combo platter?

Well, according to ESPN, one free agent who would be a good fit for the Lions is current Arizona Cardinals WR, Christian Kirk.

In ESPN’s Best NFL team fits for top 50 free agents 2022 article, Matt Bowen suggests the Lions are the “best team fit” for Kirk, who is ranked on the list as the No. 39 free agent.

39. Christian Kirk, WR

Best team fit: Detroit Lions

Why it makes sense: With $20 million in cap space and one of the league’s weaker receiving corps, the Lions are well-positioned to sign a high-caliber player to bolster the passing game. That Kirk can lineup inside or out will help his free agency profile. — Fowler

Scheme fit: A consistent route runner on schemed concepts who can also create for himself, Kirk would bring speed and vertical ability to the Lions’ pass game, which would complement the play style of Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit. — Bowen