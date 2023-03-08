Detroit Lions mentioned as ‘best fit’ for Teddy Bridgewater

The Detroit Lions have made it clear that they need to acquire a formidable backup quarterback for the 2023 season, after waiting until the last minute to acquire Nate Sudfeld as a backup for Jared Goff last year. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Teddy Bridgewater may be the best fit for the Lions. Bridgewater is a veteran quarterback who has started 65 career NFL games, with a 33-32 record. If the Lions sign Bridgewater, they would be adding a quarterback with plenty of starting experience.

Teddy Bridgewater Name as Best Fit for Detroit Lions

Here is what Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press had to say about Bridgewater being a fit for the Lions:

Bridgewater, 30, went 0-2 as starter for the Dolphins last season but checks several important boxes. He’s 33-32 as a starter with seven career game-winning drives, including two with the New Orleans Saints, when Lions coach Dan Campbell was an assistant there in 2019. Bridgewater had a 94.4 passer rating on third downs in 2021, when he started 14 games for the Denver Broncos, and is a 65.2% passer (with 24 TDs and 14 INTs) on third down for his career. When tied or losing in the final two minutes of games for his career, Bridgewater has completed 62.5% of his passes with three touchdowns. He played for $6.5 million last season.

The Big Picture: Backup Quarterback in the NFL

In the NFL, having a reliable backup quarterback is crucial to success. Injuries are a common occurrence, and the ability to have a capable and experienced backup quarterback can be the difference between a playoff berth and a disappointing season. The Lions have experienced the consequences of not having a capable backup quarterback in the past and they do not want to be put in that situation again.. Adding a player like Bridgewater, who has extensive starting experience, could provide stability for the Lions in the event that Goff is unable to play.

Bridgewater's stats demonstrate that he has the experience and has been successful as a starting quarterback in the NFL. His completion percentage of 66.4% is particularly impressive, as it indicates a high level of accuracy in his passing. These statistics highlight Bridgewater's potential as a backup quarterback for the Lions, as he has proven to be a capable starter in the past.