Detroit Lions mentioned as landing spot for William Jackson III

Would William Jackson III be a good fit for the Detroit Lions?

The hope was that the Lions’ defense would take a step forward in 2022 after having one of the worst defenses in football during the 2021 season, but that has not been the case.

Instead, despite landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick, the Lions defense has been absolutely awful and the secondary has certainly been part of the problem.

Why are the Detroit Lions a fit for CB William Jackson III

When you look at the Lions‘ defense, it is very clear that they just don’t have the talent that good defenses have and until they acquire said talent, they will continue to struggle.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire recently posted an article in which he looks at a potential landing spot for Washington Commanders’ CB William Jackson III.

The Lions were the presidents of the “Don’t Play Man if you Can’t Play Man” club during Matt Patricia’s unfortunate tenure, and that has sadly continued under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in Glenn’s second season in that role. Outside of Jeff Okudah, Detroit cornerbacks have been disastrous in man coverage, and that’s the main reason the Lions have given up 35 completions in 62 attempts for 521 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Via Doug Farrar – Touchdown Wire

Would Jackson III make a difference for the Lions?

Jackson III clearly wants out of the Commanders’ organization and the Commanders do not seem too fond of Jackson III either as he was on the Inactives List on Thursday night, despite being healthy.

If the Lions are able to acquire Jackson III, he could improve the secondary if he is allowed to focus on playing man-to-man.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions make a run at Williams Jackson III?