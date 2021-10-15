Detroit Lions mentioned as potential suitor for Deshaun Watson

Heading into the 2021 season, many were willing to give Jared Goff every opportunity to prove that he could be the QB of the future for the Detroit Lions.

Unfortunately, Goff has been a turnover machine and the consensus is that the Lions will select a QB in either the 2022 or 2023 NFL Draft to lead the team into the future.

But, what if the Lions could add current Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson following the 2021 campaign?

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Lions could have interest.

From ESPN:

The Steelers could be seeking a Roethlisberger replacement. The Packers could be searching for an Aaron Rodgers replacement, if 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love still isn’t ready. Should Russell Wilson‘s discontent with the Seattle front office resurface next offseason, the Seahawks could be looking. The jury might still be out on Daniel Jones with the Giants, who have two first-round picks in the 2022 draft. Whoever is running the Raiders could decide Derek Carr isn’t their cup of tea. The Eagles remain undecided on Hurts as the long-term answer. Washington, Denver and Miami all appear likely to still be looking. Detroit, Carolina and New Orleans could be, too.

Personally, unless Watson is cleared completely and there is no chance of him being suspended by the NFL, I would not even consider trading for him.

It is also important to remember that Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract so he can dictate where he wants to go. It would be shocking if he would be willing to come to Detroit.

