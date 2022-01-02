Detroit Lions mentioned as trade destination for Tua Tagovailoa

Jared Goff has been playing well for the Detroit Lions as of late and it sure sounds like Dan Campbell is planning on him being part of the team’s future.

That being said, if the Lions decide to cut ties with Goff (he is still under contract for one more season), they could look to make a trade.

In a recent piece published on CBS Sports, Cody Benjamin mentions the Lions as a potential destination for Miami Dolphins QB, Tua Tagovailoa.

Here is what Benjamin has to say about Tua potentially being traded during the offseason.

Tua Tagovailoa | Dolphins

Dolphins’ savings if traded: (-$1.5 million)

Potential suitors: Texans, Washington, Seahawks, Lions, Panthers

This is totally dependent on the Dolphins acquiring another big-name veteran, which they reportedly strongly considered even after Tagovailoa’s solid rookie season. Tua himself has earned more time, but Miami may prefer play-making to his efficiency.

Nation, do you think Tua would be a good fit for the Lions?