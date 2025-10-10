NFL Bottom Feeder Beats Out Detroit Lions for Free Agent Cornerback

The Detroit Lions made a strong push to bolster their secondary this week, but their latest effort came up just short. According to multiple reports, Detroit attempted to sign veteran cornerback Michael Davis, only to have the New Orleans Saints swoop in and land him first.

Lions Tried to Add Depth at Corner

It’s no secret that Detroit has been banged up in the secondary. With Terrion Arnold nursing a shoulder injury and D.J. Reed still sidelined, Brad Holmes and the Lions front office have been exploring options to strengthen the cornerback room.

That’s where Davis came in, a seasoned vet with nine years of NFL experience, including seven with the Los Angeles Chargers and one with the Washington Commanders. The Lions reportedly extended interest in bringing him to Detroit, but the Saints were able to finalize a deal first.

Why Davis Chose the Saints

On paper, the Lions’ 4-1 start and playoff aspirations would make them a more appealing destination than the 1-4 Saints. However, Davis’s decision came down to familiarity.

The veteran cornerback previously played under Brandon Staley with the Chargers, and Staley now serves as the defensive coordinator in New Orleans. That existing relationship and comfort in Staley’s scheme ultimately tipped the scales.

A Proven Veteran

Davis entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of BYU, carving out an impressive career through consistency and athleticism. Over nine seasons, he’s recorded 362 tackles and eight interceptions.

At 30 years old, he still has plenty of gas left in the tank and could have provided valuable experience and depth for Detroit’s young cornerback corps.

The Bottom Line

While missing out on Davis isn’t ideal, the Lions’ interest shows how aggressive they’re being in addressing roster needs during a season with real Super Bowl aspirations.

Don’t be surprised if Brad Holmes continues to work the phones. With Detroit’s secondary still not fully healthy, another move could be on the horizon.