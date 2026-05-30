Two Former Detroit Lions Receive Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Nominations

Two former Detroit Lions standouts are among the nominees for induction into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame’s 2026 class.

Former Lions center Kevin Glover and linebacker Thomas “Pepper” Johnson have both been selected as nominees in the Professional category, joining several other accomplished athletes and sports figures from across the state.

The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, founded in 1954, honors individuals who have made significant contributions to sports in Michigan. Nominees are divided into five categories: Amateur, Professional, Coach, Media, and Contributor. Public voting is currently underway and will remain open through June 12. (Click Here to Vote)

Kevin Glover’s Legacy in Detroit

Glover remains one of the most respected offensive linemen in franchise history.

“All-American offensive lineman at the University of Maryland, selected by the Detroit Lions in the 1985 NFL draft. Played 15 NFL seasons, 13 with Detroit. Four time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl center instrumental in Detroit’s rushing attack alongside Barry Sanders. Named to the Lions’ 75th Season All-Time team in 2008 and the All-Time Team in 2019.”

Pepper Johnson Returns to the Ballot

Johnson’s football journey began in Detroit before reaching the highest levels of the sport.

“Born in Detroit and had a standout football career at MacKenzie High School, earning a spot on the State of Michigan high school all-decade team for the 1980s. Played linebacker at Ohio State and earned All-American honors as a senior in 1985. From 1986-1992, won two Super Bowls as a key member of the vaunted Giants defense and earned first team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl accolades. Later played for his hometown Detroit Lions in 1996.”

Fans Can Help Decide the Class

Voting is open to the public, with fans able to rate each nominee on a scale of 1-10 based on Hall of Fame worthiness. The final class will be selected from a diverse group of athletes, coaches, media members, and contributors who have helped shape Michigan sports history.

Complete 2026 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Nominees

Amateur Category

Steve Avery

Nick Baumgartner

Judi Brown Clarke

Kristin Haynie

Mark Ingram II

Rachel Komisarz-Baugh

Connie Paraskevin-Young

Marty Turco

Peter Vanderkaay

Mark Wells

Professional Category

Swin Cash

Mark Fidrych

Lamar Gant

Kevin Glover

Thomas “Pepper” Johnson

Connie Kalitta

John “Rocky” Roe

Tim Thomas

James “Lights Out” Toney

Mike Vernon

Coach Category

Tony Annese

Gary Bryce

Bev Plocki

Jim Reynolds

Mike Turner

Media Category

Al Ackerman

Jack Ebling

John Keating

Tim Staudt

Paul Woods

Contributor Category

Dan Ewald

Roger Faulkner

John Ghindia

Jim Gilmore

Bill Lajoie

Why It Matters

For Lions fans, Glover and Johnson represent two very different eras of Detroit football, but both left lasting marks on the franchise. Their inclusion on this year’s ballot provides another opportunity for their accomplishments to receive statewide recognition and potentially earn them a place among Michigan’s all-time sports legends.