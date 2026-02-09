Report: Super Bowl Champions Could Poach Detroit Lions Coach

The Detroit Lions could soon face an unexpected coaching challenge, as one of their recent and popular staff additions is now being linked to a Super Bowl–winning organization.

Fresh off their Super Bowl LX victory, the Seattle Seahawks are preparing for major changes on their coaching staff — and those changes could impact Detroit.

Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak officially confirmed Sunday night that he is leaving the Seahawks to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, creating an immediate vacancy on Mike Macdonald’s staff.

With Kubiak gone, attention has quickly turned to potential replacements, and one name tied closely to the Detroit Lions has emerged.

Mike Kafka Emerges as Seahawks Target

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks could look toward Lions senior offensive assistant Mike Kafka, who previously impressed Seattle during head coach interviews two years ago.

As Fowler explained:

“Some people I’ve talked to here in San Francisco think Seattle coach Mike Macdonald will want to keep a similar, Kubiak-style system in place. One back-pocket item to store away: Seattle was very impressed with Mike Kafka during head coach interviews two years ago. He’s now a senior assistant in Detroit and could be a name to watch.”

Kafka, who shares the same agent as Lions head coach Dan Campbell, was added to Detroit’s staff recently. However, his exact role within the organization has not yet been fully defined — making him a potential flight risk if a larger opportunity presents itself.

Other Names to Watch in Seattle

Kafka is not the only option being discussed in league circles. Fowler also outlined several internal candidates Seattle may consider as the coaching dominoes begin to fall.

“Coaching dominoes will fall in Seattle after the Super Bowl. Klint Kubiak is headed to Las Vegas, and he will need an offensive coordinator. Seattle quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko is a natural candidate,” Fowler added. “He has been with Kubiak in Minnesota, New Orleans and Seattle. I expect him to have some traction there, or possibly in-house with Seattle.”

“Offensive passing game coordinator Jake Peetz has been on the offensive coordinator cycle in recent years and could get an in-house look, too. And running backs coach Justin Outten has also come up in league circles as a potential candidate.”

Still, Kafka’s prior interview history with Seattle and his rising reputation make him a particularly intriguing option.

What This Means for Detroit

Kafka was one of the most sought-after offensive assistants during this hiring cycle, interviewing with multiple teams for offensive coordinator roles before landing in Detroit. Losing him so quickly would be unfortunate for the Lions, especially as new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing continues to shape the offense.

While nothing is imminent, the situation is worth monitoring closely. A Super Bowl champion staff looking to maintain continuity, and a respected offensive mind already on Detroit’s sideline, is a combination that often leads to movement.

The Bottom Line

The Lions may not be actively losing a coach yet, but Seattle’s Super Bowl success has officially put Mike Kafka back on the radar.

If the Seahawks move quickly to replace Klint Kubiak, Detroit could soon find itself competing to retain a rising offensive mind — another sign that the Lions’ coaching staff is now viewed as fertile ground for league-wide interest.