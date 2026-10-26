The Detroit Lions are coming off a thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers, and oddsmakers have already released the opening point spread for their next NFC North showdown. Despite the Minnesota Vikings entering the matchup undefeated, Detroit has opened as a 3-point favorite for Sunday’s Week 8 contest at Ford Field.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lions are favored by a field goal against Minnesota, which improved to 6-0 following Sunday’s 16-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Detroit, meanwhile, improved to 4-2 after Jake Bates connected on a game-winning field goal against Green Bay.

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Point Spread and Betting Odds

Here are the opening betting lines for the November 1 matchup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook on Sunday evening, October 25.

Betting market Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions Point spread +3 (-106) -3 (-114) Moneyline +138 -164 Over/Under Over 46.5 (-104) Under 46.5 (-118)

The 3-point spread indicates that oddsmakers expect a competitive matchup, even with Minnesota entering the game without a loss. Detroit’s -164 moneyline means the Lions are favored to win outright, while the Vikings offer a +138 return for those backing an upset.

The total of 46.5 points suggests a game in which both offenses could have opportunities to score, although Minnesota’s defense has been one of the biggest reasons for its undefeated start. As always, these betting lines are subject to change throughout the week.

Lions Looking to Build on Packers Victory

Detroit enters Week 8 with momentum after surviving a difficult battle against Green Bay, despite a controversial fourth-down decision by head coach Dan Campbell late in the game. The Lions finished with 415 total yards, while Jared Goff threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Jameson Williams was one of Detroit’s biggest offensive weapons, finishing with five receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. As we previously reported, the Lions’ schedule features consecutive home games against the Packers and Vikings, giving Detroit an opportunity to make significant progress in the NFC North standings.

There is also plenty at stake beyond Sunday’s point spread, particularly with Minnesota sitting atop the division. A Lions victory would hand the Vikings their first loss of 2026 and move Detroit closer to the division lead.

Lions Will Have Extra Motivation Against Vikings

The Lions have another reason to be motivated heading into Sunday’s matchup, as Minnesota won both meetings between the teams during the 2025 season. According to the Vikings’ official matchup history, Minnesota won 27-24 at Ford Field last November before defeating Detroit again on Christmas Day.

Detroit will also debut its special Rivalries uniforms for the contest, giving Ford Field another unique atmosphere following Sunday’s blackout game against Green Bay. As we previously reported, the uniforms were unveiled in August specifically for the November 1 matchup.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, November 1, at 1:00 p.m. ET, with the game televised on FOX. Detroit may be favored by three points, but knocking off an undefeated division rival will require another strong performance from Campbell’s squad.