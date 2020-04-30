Did the Detroit Lions miss out on the best CB from Ohio State?

The 2020 NFL Draft is a wrap and the Detroit Lions used the No. 3 overall pick to select CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State.

Okudah was widely regarded as the No. 1 CB in the Class of 2020 but there is at least one person who disagrees with that thought. That person is Okudah’s former teammate, Damon Arnette.

Arnette, who also played CB at OSU, was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 19 overall pick. When the pick was announced, some were surprised but Arnette clearly was not, as he believes he is the best CB in the class.

Take a look at as Raiders HC Jon Gruden asks Arnette if he believes he is better than Okudah.

Jon Gruden on the phone w/ first-round pick CB Damon Arnette from Ohio State: Gruden – " Hey, are you better than Okudah?" Arnette – "I mean, I'm the best in this draft" Gruden – "You're g*d d*mn right. You're going to have a lot to prove to everybody."pic.twitter.com/QHzfZDHq8t — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) April 30, 2020

Now, I would expect Arnette to say exactly what he did but who knows, maybe he actually believes it.

That being said, I appreciate Arnette’s confidence in himself but he is not on Okudah’s level.

Nation, who will be the better pro? Jeff Okudah or Damon Arnette?