Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions once again miss out on compensatory draft picks

It's the fourth straight year they didn't receive any comp picks from the NFL.

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Lions News

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Detroit Lions didn’t receive any of the 32 compensatory draft picks handed out by the NFL.

Embed from Getty Images

Since 1994, the team has received 21 compensatory picks – good for 20th overall among all teams.

The compensatory picks (ranging from the third to seventh rounds) are awarded by the NFL based on which teams lost the most to free-agency. Of course, the Lions spent big time in bringing aboard free agents like Trey Flowers (5 years, $90 million) and Justin Coleman (four years, $36 million).

Because they spent far more than they lost, they once again missed out on any additional picks. Did the Lions make the right choice in signing those big deals despite it meaning they wouldn’t receive any comp draft selections?

Detroit Lions News

