Detroit Lions miss out on free agent pass rusher, Kamalei Correa

According to reports, LB Kamalei Correa is re-signing with the Tennessee Titans. The deal is reportedly for one year and is worth $3.5 million.

Correa would have been a good fit for the Detroit Lions, a team that struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2019. During the 2019 season, Correa, who is 25, had five sacks in 16 games (5 starts) with the Titans.

At what point will Lions GM Bob Quinn address the pass rush?