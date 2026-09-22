Detroit Lions Miss out on Former Pro Bowl CB

The Detroit Lions’ search for help in the secondary appears to have lost one of its more intriguing veteran options.

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Former Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth up to $3 million, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The sides were reportedly working through final details Monday.

Detroit had been among the teams to check in on Moore after its troubled start defensively, but reported interest did not lead to a signing. Pride of Detroit previously reported that the Lions had contacted the veteran shortly after the loss in Buffalo.

Moore would have offered extensive slot experience, a reputation as a physical run defender and a proven veteran voice for a Detroit secondary that has struggled with communication and depth.

Eagles land a veteran nickel option

Moore, 30, spent nine seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021. He has played primarily inside at nickel corner, though his experience and toughness made him a logical target for multiple teams seeking secondary depth.

The Eagles are adding an experienced player at a modest price. For Detroit, the news means Brad Holmes must continue looking elsewhere if the Lions want outside help at cornerback.

Detroit’s roster issues are not limited to one spot. Avonte Maddox is out for the season after foot surgery, while Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are not expected to return to practice this week. The Lions have already added veteran defensive back Jalen Mills to the practice squad, but Maddox’s absence has made the need for reliable depth even more pressing.

Detroit’s secondary search continues

Missing out on Moore does not mean the Lions failed to make a serious attempt to improve. It does mean one of the better-known free-agent options is now headed elsewhere.

Detroit can still explore the veteran market, pursue potential practice-squad additions or lean more heavily on internal options as it prepares for the Jets. Head coach Dan Campbell has said the defense needs to “shake it up,” and the Lions’ recent workouts showed the front office is actively examining the available market.

With Branch and Joseph still sidelined, Detroit cannot afford to stop searching. Moore would have been a sensible fit. He just will not be coming to the Lions.