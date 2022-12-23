Detroit Lions miss out on Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2021 NFL Re-Draft

When the Detroit Lions selected WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, I may have celebrated a bit because I truly felt St. Brown was going to be the next Golden Tate for the Lions’ offense. Well, St. Brown has even exceeded my expectations as he has emerged as one of the best wide young receivers in the National Football League. In a recent 2021 NFL re-draft published on ESPN, the Lions missed out on St. Brown because he was selected so high.

How did the Detroit Lions miss out on Amon-Ra St. Brown?

In the 2021 NFL re-draft published on ESPN, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller go back and forth in picking the first 15 players in the first round.

Here is how the first six picks played out.

Trevor Lawrence – Jaguars Justin Fields – Jets Micah Parsons – 49ers Ja’Marr Chase – Falcons Rashawn Slater – Bengals Patrick Surtain II – Dolphins

The Lions were up next with the No. 7 overall pick, and Matt Miller has them sticking to their guns and taking Penei Sewell.

But then, as you scroll throw the draft, it did not take long to see Amon-Ra St. Brown’s name appear as he was selected No. 13 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here is what Miller has to say about the Chargers selecting St. Brown at No. 13:

Miller: Jordan, you keep taking my picks! I would have loved Alijah Vera-Tucker to the Chargers. But with no offensive tackles of value still on the board (Slater went fifth in our re-draft), let’s load Justin Herbert up with playmakers. St. Brown looks like the steal of the ’21 draft (fourth round at No. 112 overall) and would be awesome in tandem with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, while also picking up the slack during their inevitable injuries (both have missed significant time this season).

St. Brown has been a standout for the Lions this year, leading the team with 89 catches, 974 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His 105 first-down receptions rank 10th over the past two seasons.

The Lions may have missed out on St. Brown in this 2021 NFL Re-draft but, thankfully, they did not miss out on him in real life!

Yeah, it is pretty safe to say that Lions’ GM Brad Holmes stuck gold by getting St. Brown in the fourth round!