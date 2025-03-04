Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Detroit Lions Miss Out On ‘Perfect’ Free Agent Fit

According to a report from Ari Meirov, the Detroit Lions have missed out on a what one writer recently called the perfect free agent fit, Osa Odighizuwa. Meirov reported on Tuesday afternoon that Odighizuwa has reached an agreement with the Dallas Cowboys for a four-year, $80 million deal, valued at $20 million per year. Odighizuwa, coming off a career-best 2024 season with 4.5 sacks, 47 tackles, and 23 quarterback hits, had established himself as one of the top defensive interior linemen.

Why Osa Odighizuwa Was the Called the ‘Perfect’ Addition

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz had previously highlighted Odighizuwa as a potential game-changer for the Lions, who have faced defensive line struggles and have been hit with multiple injuries. With Levi Onwuzurike potentially leaving in free agency, Odighizuwa was seen as a perfect fit to fill that gap. His high-motor, inside pass-rushing ability would have been an excellent complement to Alim McNeill, adding depth and pressure to the Lions’ defensive front.

Bottom Line

Whether or not signing Osa Odighizuwa was even on the Detroit Lions’ radar, we may never know. That said, it is going to be very interesting to see what they do to solidify their defensive line before the 2025 season begins. Will the Lions bring back Levi Onwuzurike? Will he demand too much money? If Onwuzurike does leave town, the Lions will really be lacking depth on the defensive line. Look for Brad Holmes to address the defensive line in both the 2025 NFL Draft and via free agency.

