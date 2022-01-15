Detroit Lions miss out on stud TE as 2022 Senior Bowl rosters continue to be released

The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl rosters continue to be unveiled and on Saturday, the tight ends were split up between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets.

As you can see below, the Lions coaching staff will get to work with Daniel Bellinger, Grant Calcaterra, Greg Dulcich, and Isaiah Likely.

Here are the tight ends the Jets coaching staff will get to work with. As you can see, the Jets will get to work with Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert, which is a player that I am VERY high on and believe would be the perfect wingman for Lions TE T.J. Hockenson.