Detroit Lions Mock Draft Trade: Brad Holmes Pulls Off Draft Night Heist

A wild new Detroit Lions mock draft trade scenario with the Eagles stuns fans and analysts alike. Could Brad Holmes be cooking up a big move for draft night?

In a surprising but savvy twist, the Detroit Lions are making headlines in Sports Illustrated’s latest all-trade NFL mock draft — and fans have plenty to talk about. Instead of sticking with their original first-round pick at No. 28, Lions GM Brad Holmes gets on the horn with Eagles GM Howie Roseman and swings a deal that could pay immediate dividends in the trenches.

Trade Details: A Strategic Move Down

Here’s the trade breakdown according to SI’s Matt Verderame:

Eagles receive : Pick No. 28 (209 points)

: Pick No. 28 (209 points) Lions receive: Pick No. 32 (184 points), Pick No. 134 (17 points), Pick No. 161 (10 points)

On paper, this move nets the Lions two extra selections while only sliding back four spots in the first round. It’s the kind of calculated risk Holmes has become known for — and it keeps Detroit firmly in position to land a top-tier prospect.

The Pick: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

With the No. 32 pick, the Lions select Tyler Booker, a mauler of a guard from Alabama who looks like a perfect fit in Detroit’s rugged offensive line tradition.

“The Lions get their replacement for the departed Kevin Zeitler,” Verderame wrote. “Detroit loves to build through the trenches, and Booker has an argument as the best guard in what is a very good class.”

At 6’5″, 321 pounds, Booker started 26 games for the Crimson Tide and checks every box in terms of size, toughness, and pedigree. He’s widely considered an NFL-ready lineman who could step in from Day 1 and help keep Jared Goff upright — and Detroit’s run game humming.

Why This Trade Makes So Much Sense

This deal isn’t just about the value chart — it’s about Holmes sticking to his philosophy: stack picks and build from the line of scrimmage out. The Lions already boast one of the best offensive lines in football, but with veteran guard Kevin Zeitler gone, the right guard spot is wide open.

Landing Booker at No. 32 gives the Lions a potential long-term anchor at guard, plus two more picks to add depth or take a flyer on a high-upside prospect later in the draft.