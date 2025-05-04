Analyst Reveals Detroit Lions’ Most-Expendable Player in 2025

As the Detroit Lions prepare for a Super Bowl push, analyst Sterling Xie suggests Levi Onwuzurike may be the team’s most expendable player due to the loaded defensive line.

The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 season with a roster that looks like it belongs on a Super Bowl contender. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have built one of the deepest squads in the NFL, and that means some tough decisions are looming.

One of those tough calls? Defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike might be the odd man out.

Why it matters:

With the additions of first-rounder Tyleik Williams, run-stuffing vet D.J. Reader, and solid rotational guy Roy Lopez, the Lions are loaded up front. Even edge rushers like Josh Paschal and Brodric Martin can shift inside on passing downs. There just might not be room left for Onwuzurike—even though he’s still only 27 and has shown flashes of potential.

What the analyst said:

Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network recently called Onwuzurike the Lions’ most expendable player, noting that Detroit might be better off getting a Day 3 pick in return if the former second-rounder doesn’t pop in preseason.

“Although edge rusher might loom as a bigger need, the Detroit Lions now have plenty of beef on the interior… the Lions might be better served getting a Day 3 pick in return instead of cutting him.”

Context:

Onwuzurike re-signed this offseason on a one-year, $4 million deal. That’s a low enough cap hit to make him movable, but not so low that it guarantees him a roster spot. The team may be hesitant to part with him, though, as Alim McNeill is coming off a late-season ACL injury and might not be ready for Week 1.

Roster reality check:

Williams is a first-round pick and expected to play right away

Still, Onwuzurike has upside. He’s younger than Reader, more productive than Lopez, and should have suitors if Detroit dangles him on the trade market.

The Bottom Line:

The Lions are in a good spot when players like Levi Onwuzurike might not make the cut. It’s a sign of depth, of progress, and of a team with high standards. Whether he sticks or gets flipped for a pick, it’s clear Onwuzurike’s future in Detroit is far from guaranteed.