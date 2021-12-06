Detroit Lions most recent 2022 Mock Draft is appealing

As it stands, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 1 and No. 24 pick (Via the Rams) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The question is, if the Lions end up with the No. 1 overall pick, will they use it on Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux?

Well, according to the latest mock draft posted by Pro Football Focus, the Lions will go with Hutchinson with the No. 1 overall pick and then follow that up by selecting WR Drake London (USC) with the No. 24 pick.

Here is what PFF has to say about the two picks:

Hutchinson has taken his game to a level that has been untouched by anyone else in this class. He just hasn’t been blocked the past two weeks, and his 94.6 overall grade is in the Chase Young range. The Michigan star stays home and gives the Lions a certified game-changer.

London was a shoo-in for the Biletnikoff Award before breaking his ankle in Week 9 against Arizona. He piled up 1,084 yards on 88 catches with 22 broken tackles and 19 contested catches in only eight games.

Nation, how would you feel about this draft haul for the Detroit Lions?