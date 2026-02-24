Detroit Lions to Play in International Game in 2026

The Detroit Lions are officially headed to Germany.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Lions will be one of the teams participating in a regular-season international game in Munich during the 2026 season, marking Detroit’s long-awaited return to the global stage as part of the league’s International Series.

The game will be played at FC Bayern Munich Stadium, with the opponent, kickoff time, and exact date to be revealed later during the NFL’s full schedule release.

For the Lions, this game is about much more than one Sunday overseas. It represents the culmination of years of investment in the German market.

Since 2024, Detroit has held marketing rights in the DACH region—Germany, Austria, and Switzerland—through the NFL’s Global Markets Program. That presence has steadily expanded through fan events, youth football initiatives, and cultural collaborations.

“We are thrilled to be playing internationally and specifically in Munich for the 2026 season,” Lions President and CEO Rod Wood said. “As an organization, we have invested greatly in the German market and are excited to play in front of our passionate German fans.”

Those investments have included:

Launching a German-inspired mascot named Leo Löwe

Hosting back-to-back Thanksgiving Day watch parties in Cologne

A streetwear collaboration with German designer MiDNIGHT

Youth football camps across Germany, several featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown

A strategic partnership with 1. FC Köln of the Bundesliga

Tickets and Travel Information

As the NFL’s Official Hospitality Provider, On Location has already launched a Priority Access deposit program for the Munich game. Packages may include premium seating, airfare, hotels, guided tours, fan events, and exclusive experiences.

Fans can track ticketing updates, travel options, and official announcements at:

detroitlions.com/international/munich

OnLocationExp.com/LionsGermany

The Lions also encourage fans to follow @detroitlionsdeutsch on Instagram and TikTok for Germany-specific updates.

A Long-Awaited Return Overseas

This game will mark Detroit’s first international appearance in more than a decade. The Lions last played overseas in 2015, when they faced the Kansas City Chiefs at Wembley Stadium in London. They were previously the designated home team in a 2014 win over the Atlanta Falcons, also at Wembley.

Now, with one of the NFL’s most exciting teams and a rapidly growing international fanbase, Detroit is returning to the global stage—this time in Munich.