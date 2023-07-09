Detroit Lions must adapt to being the ‘Hunted’ rather than the ‘Hunter’

The Detroit Lions have always been a team that starts off as the underdog, the team that nobody expects much from. But in the 2022 season, they defied the odds and flipped the switch, going on an impressive run to finish with a 9-8 record. However, despite their valiant effort, they fell just one game short of making it to the playoffs. Now, as they gear up for the 2023 season, the Lions find themselves in unfamiliar territory. They are no longer the overlooked team. They are now the team that others are gunning for. They are the “Hunted” rather than the “Hunter.”

From 1-6 to 9-8: A tale of resilience

The Detroit Lions' journey in the 2022 season was a rollercoaster ride. They started off with a dismal 1-6 record, and it seemed like another forgettable season was on the horizon. But then, something clicked. The team found their rhythm, and they turned their fortunes around, going on an impressive 8-2 run to finish the season with a respectable 9-8 overall record. It was a testament to their resilience and never-say-die attitude. The Lions proved that they were a team to be taken seriously.

Just one game short of the playoffs

Despite their late-season surge, the Detroit Lions narrowly missed out on making it to the playoffs. They were just one game away from securing a spot in the postseason. It was a heartbreaking end to their season, but it also served as motivation for the team. They now know how close they came, and they are hungry for more. The disappointment of falling short has fueled their desire to come back stronger and make a statement in the upcoming season.

Detroit Lions: From the “Hunter” to the “Hunted”

Throughout history, the Detroit Lions have been accustomed to starting off as the underdog. They have always been the team that others overlook, the team that nobody expects to do much. They were the “Hunter,” constantly chasing after success. But now, the tables have turned. The Lions find themselves in a new position. They are no longer flying under the radar. They are the team that everyone is talking about. They are the “Hunted.”

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

The sexy pick for the NFC North

As the Detroit Lions head into the 2023 season, they are no longer seen as a team that will struggle to win games. In fact, they are the trendy pick to not only win the NFC North but also make some serious noise in the playoffs. The expectations have skyrocketed, and the pressure is mounting. The question now is, can the Lions live up to the hype?

The challenge of no longer being overlooked

Being the underdog has its advantages. Sometimes, when you are a below-average team like the Lions have been for a long time, it is possible to sneak up on a much better team because they overlook you. However, in the 2023 season, the Lions will not go unnoticed by anyone. They have a target on their backs, and every team they face will be motivated to take them down. The element of surprise is no longer in their favor.

Facing the defending Super Bowl Champions

To add to the Detroit Lions' challenge, they have a tough Week 1 matchup against the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. This game will be a litmus test for the Lions and a true measure of their ability to adapt to being the “Hunted.” If they can come out strong and compete against one of the league's top teams, it will send a message to the rest of the NFL that the Lions are ready to embrace their new role.

Dan Campbell's crucial task

In his third season as head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell faces the crucial task of getting his team to adapt to being the “Hunted” rather than the “Hunter.” It is a new challenge that requires mental fortitude, discipline, and the ability to thrive under pressure. If Campbell can successfully instill this mindset in his players, the Lions could be in for a very special season. It will require a united front and a collective belief that they can overcome any obstacle.

Bottom Line: It could be a special season in the Motor City

The Detroit Lions have come a long way from their 1-6 start in the 2022 season. They have shown resilience, determination, and the ability to turn things around. Now, as they enter the 2023 season, they face a new challenge. They are no longer the underdog; they are the team that others are gunning for. It is a role that requires adaptability and mental toughness. If the Lions can rise to the occasion and embrace their new status, they have the potential to make a lasting impact in the Motor City and beyond.