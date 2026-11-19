Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday against the New England Patriots when he celebrated by jumping in the air after sacking quarterback Drake Maye. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Tuesday that Hutchinson tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season, per NFL.com. The Aidan Hutchinson injury takes six sacks and 19 quarterback hits out of the Detroit front, and there is no doubt that there will need to be others who step up.

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That starts on Sunday, when the 3-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Here are the three players who have to carry the pass rush for the 7-2 Lions.

Alim McNeill carries the most weight after the Aidan Hutchinson injury

One player that will have to step up for the Lions defense is defensive tackle Alim McNeill. McNeill in nine games this season has 18 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. With Hutchinson being out with injury, McNeill is now the most important player on the Lions defensive line.

McNeill put up those 6.5 sacks while Hutchinson was on the field with him. Hutchinson’s 50 pressures ranked second in the NFL before he went down, according to Next Gen Stats, and Sunday is the first game Detroit has to generate that kind of disruption without him.

Football – NFL – Detroit Lions v New England Patriots – Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany – November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson sacks New England Patriots’ Drake Maye on 3rd and goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth Credit: REUTERS (Reuters)

Derrick Moore will need to also step up for the Lions defense

Derrick Moore was a second-round pick (44th overall selection) in the 2026 NFL Draft from the Michigan Wolverines. Moore this season has 10 tackles and four sacks. That is not bad for a second-round rookie, but Moore will need to turn into a sack machine with Hutchinson out for the rest of the season.

Four sacks in nine games is a start. Detroit has eight games left, beginning with Tampa Bay, and if Moore can develop into a solid pass rusher before the end of the season, he and Hutchinson could form a 1-2 punch heading into 2027.

D.J. Wonnum has to keep the sack numbers coming

D.J. Wonnum will need to continue producing sacks. In eight games this season with Detroit, he has recorded 19 tackles, along with six sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection. Wonnum has to be one of the leaders on defense with Hutchinson out of the picture now for the Lions.

Six sacks in eight games matches what Hutchinson had for the season, and it matters more now than it did a week ago. The Buccaneers are the first opponent who have to account for Wonnum as something other than the second name on the scouting report.