The Real Reason the Detroit Lions Passed on Myles Garrett

The moment news broke that the Los Angeles Rams were finalizing a blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett, Detroit Lions fans immediately started asking the same question:

Why didn’t Brad Holmes make that deal?

It’s a fair question. Garrett is a future Hall of Famer, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s coming off a monster 23-sack season. Every team in the NFL would love to add a player of that caliber.

The problem is that acquiring Garrett was never as simple as sending Cleveland a couple of draft picks.

The Price Was Always Going to Be Massive

While the full trade compensation is still being finalized, early reports indicate the Rams paid an enormous price to land Garrett.

And that’s exactly why the Lions were never a realistic destination.

To beat what Los Angeles offered, Detroit likely would have needed to part with assets that Brad Holmes simply values too highly.

Most importantly?

Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions Were Never Trading Aidan Hutchinson

Let’s stop this discussion right here.

The Lions were never going to trade Aidan Hutchinson.

Not for Garrett.

Not for anyone.

Hutchinson is 25 years old, entering the prime of his career, coming off a season in which he recorded 14.5 sacks, and he has become one of the faces of the franchise.

He’s also exactly the type of player Holmes wants to build around.

Trading Hutchinson to acquire an older pass rusher would completely contradict everything the Lions have done during Holmes’ tenure.

Detroit has consistently prioritized drafting, developing, and retaining its own stars.

Hutchinson is at the very top of that list.

The Financial Reality Matters Too

Even if the Browns had somehow accepted a package centered around draft picks, there was another major obstacle.

Money.

Lots of it.

The Lions are already preparing for significant long-term commitments that include:

Aidan Hutchinson

Jahmyr Gibbs

Brian Branch

Sam LaPorta

Kerby Joseph

Penei Sewell

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jared Goff

Jack Campbell

Holmes has carefully built Detroit’s roster around keeping its young core together.

Adding Garrett’s massive contract on top of those existing commitments would have created serious financial challenges.

Simply put, the Lions cannot pay everyone.

Brad Holmes Has a Different Philosophy

This is where Holmes differs from some NFL general managers.

The Rams have long embraced an aggressive “win now” approach. They’re willing to move premium draft picks and absorb large contracts to chase championships.

Detroit has taken a different path.

The Lions have invested heavily in:

Drafting and developing talent

Retaining core players

Maintaining long-term cap flexibility

Building sustainable success

That strategy helped turn a three-win team into a perennial contender.

It’s also why Holmes has repeatedly resisted splashy blockbuster moves.

Detroit Already Has Its Star Pass Rusher

One final point often gets overlooked.

The Lions already have their franchise edge rusher.

Many teams dream of finding a player like Hutchinson.

Detroit already has him.

The Lions’ biggest challenge isn’t finding a superstar pass rusher. It’s finding the right complement opposite Hutchinson.

That’s why the team added players such as D.J. Wonnum, Payton Turner, and second-round pick Derrick Moore this offseason.

The goal isn’t replacing Hutchinson.

It’s maximizing the impact of the star they already have.

The Bottom Line

Myles Garrett is one of the best defensive players in football.

But trading for him was never realistic for Detroit.

The acquisition cost was likely too high, the financial commitment was enormous, and the Lions were never going to part with Aidan Hutchinson to make it happen.

Brad Holmes has spent five years building a roster around a young core led by Hutchinson. Trading that foundation for a short-term splash would have gone against everything that has made the Lions successful.

Sometimes the best move is the one you don’t make.