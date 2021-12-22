Detroit Lions name 2021 Ed Block Courage Award winner

Each year, the Detroit Lions hand out the Ed Block Courage Award to a player who exemplifies sportsmanship or has overcome injury and/or adversity to excel on the field.

On Tuesday, the Lions announced that this year’s winner is Trey Flowers.

From Lions:

“Trey has been in the NFL since 2015. During this time he has had to overcome injury many times, and not only has he returned to play, he has returned at a high level,” Lions Head Athletic Trainer Kevin Bastin said of Flowers. “During the rehabilitation of these injuries, he was patient and disciplined in his approach, and also showed strength and courage in the recovery process, which led to his successful return.

“These same intangibles that Trey showed during his recovery process and return to play are the same ones that he uses with his family unit and his community service. Trey routinely supports many of the community initiatives of his fellow teammates and organization with passion and sincerity. Trey’s dedication, professionalism, care, commitment and courage make him an excellent representative of the Ed Block Courage Award for the Detroit Lions.”

The Ed Block Courage Award annually goes to a #Lions player who exemplifies sportsmanship or has overcome injury and/or adversity to excel on the field. This year’s recipient is @III_Flowers! Read more: https://t.co/VWOKRozppQ pic.twitter.com/6VznCJ497T — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 21, 2021