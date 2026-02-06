Detroit Lions Decide on Next Tight Ends Coach

The Detroit Lions didn’t have to look far to fill their tight ends coach vacancy.

According to reports, Detroit has promoted Steve Oliver from within, naming him the team’s next tight ends coach. He replaces Tyler Roehl, who left the organization following the 2025 season to take over as offensive coordinator at Iowa State.

It’s a move that fits perfectly with how the Lions like to operate, reward internal development, maintain continuity, and keep trusted voices in the building.

A Familiar Face in Allen Park

Oliver is no stranger to the Lions’ facility. He’s heading into his sixth NFL season with Detroit, having originally joined the team in 2021 as an offensive quality control coach. Over the past few seasons, he’s worked his way up the ladder, most recently serving as an assistant offensive line coach for three years.

That background matters, especially for a team that asks a lot of its tight ends in both the run game and pass protection. Detroit’s offense doesn’t treat tight ends as glorified wide receivers — they’re expected to block, move, and be physical. Oliver’s offensive line experience should translate seamlessly.

Deep College Roots and Lions Connections

Before arriving in the NFL, Oliver built an extensive résumé at the college level. A former offensive lineman at the University of San Diego, he played for the Toreros from 2011–15 and was coached during that time by current Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley — a connection that clearly helped bring him to Detroit years later.

After his playing career, Oliver began coaching as a graduate assistant at the University of Idaho in 2016, working primarily with the offensive line. He then took on a wide-ranging role at Montana State–Northern, serving as offensive line coach, run game coordinator, and recruiting coordinator during the 2018 spring season.

Later that year, he returned to Idaho as the program’s director of operations, overseeing everything from team travel and logistics to meal planning and community involvement — experience that speaks to his organizational skills and leadership behind the scenes.

In 2019, Oliver officially moved into a tight ends role at Idaho before returning to the University of San Diego in 2020 to coach the position at his alma mater.

Why This Move Makes Sense

Promoting Oliver allows the Lions to keep offensive continuity intact, especially with a tight end group that has become a critical part of the offense in recent seasons. With Detroit’s emphasis on physicality, versatility, and smart football, Oliver’s blend of offensive line knowledge and tight end experience checks every box.

It’s another example of the Lions trusting their developmental pipeline — and betting on a coach who already understands the culture, expectations, and standards inside the building.

As Detroit prepares for the 2026 season, Steve Oliver steps into his new role with familiarity, credibility, and momentum on his side.