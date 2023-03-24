Detroit Lions named as ‘best fit’ for QB Hendon Hooker

The Detroit Lions are making strides to improve their defense, but rumors have circulated that they could be in the market for a quarterback in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Lions could be the perfect fit for Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who is recovering from an injury he suffered during the 2022 season. Fowler notes that Detroit is in a great place to “win now” and that drafting Hooker to groom behind current quarterback Jared Goff could be a wise move for the future.

“A club in a position to win right now, Dan Campbell and Co. have something special brewing in the Motor City. I don’t expect them to take a passer at No. 6 overall, but with four more picks in the top 100—including two in the second round (Nos. 48 and 55 overall)—Hooker could be a nice addition to groom under Jared Goff for a year before giving him the keys to the offense.” -The Draft Network

Big Picture – Evaluating the Lions' quarterback situation

With Goff playing well and holding down the fort, the Lions have an opportunity to evaluate their quarterback situation and determine the best path forward. While Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have said that Goff is their QB moving forward, there are still questions about his long-term future with the team. Adding a talented young quarterback like Hooker could provide the Lions with a viable option for the future.

Why it matters for the Detroit Lions and Hendon Hooker

Drafting a quarterback like Hendon Hooker could be a crucial move for the Lions, as they work to build a competitive team well into the future. While Goff is a capable starter, there is still uncertainty surrounding his ability to lead the team long-term. By bringing in a talented young quarterback to learn under Goff, the Lions can ensure they have a reliable option for the future, while also maintaining a competitive edge in the present.

Bottom Line – Will the Lions make a move for Hendon Hooker?

While it's still unclear whether the Lions will actually make a move for Hendon Hooker in the upcoming draft, it's clear that he could be a valuable addition to the team. With a number of early picks, including two in the second round, Detroit has the opportunity to build a strong roster for the future, and a young quarterback like Hooker could be just what they need. Whether or not the Lions decide to take the plunge and draft Hooker remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the team is focused on building a competitive team that can win now and in the future.