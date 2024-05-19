fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions named as landing spot for Pro Bowl safety

Lions Notes

This would be a HUGE move for the Detroit Lions

As the Detroit Lions continue to bolster their roster in anticipation of a strong run this season, the safety position emerges as a potential area for upgrade. Recent speculation from Bleacher Report suggests that the Lions might be well-positioned to make a significant move in the safety market, with Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker highlighted as a prime target.

Budda Baker: A Coveted Safety

Budda Baker, known for his relentless playmaking ability, has been one of the NFL’s standout safeties since his debut. Despite his high performance, Baker’s future with the Cardinals remains uncertain as he enters the final year of his contract without an extension, following his request for a trade last offseason. This situation makes him an intriguing option for teams looking to solidify their defensive backfield.

Detroit’s Financial Leverage

The Lions find themselves in a favorable financial position with approximately $31.1 million in cap space, ranking them fourth in the NFL for available funds. This financial flexibility gives them the ability to absorb Baker’s current contract and potentially extend him, should they pursue a trade. Matt Holder of Bleacher Report notes that acquiring Baker would not only be financially feasible but would also represent a significant upgrade over current starter Kerby Joseph, enhancing the Lions’ secondary considerably.

Strategic Fit and Team Dynamics

Detroit’s interest in Baker isn’t just a matter of filling a gap; it aligns with their broader ambitions. The Lions are seen as contenders this year, with a team built to make a deep playoff — possibly even a Super Bowl — run. Adding a player of Baker’s caliber could be the kind of decisive move that solidifies their defense as one of the league’s best. Baker’s veteran presence and playoff experience would be invaluable in a young, evolving Lions squad poised for success.

Holmes’ Cautious Approach to Trades

Despite the apparent fit and financial viability, General Manager Brad Holmes has historically been cautious about making splashy, high-stake trade moves. Holmes’ strategy has often leaned towards building through the draft and making calculated free-agent signings rather than blockbuster trades. However, with Baker’s situation remaining a talking point into the preseason, he represents a tempting option that might be too good to pass up if Detroit feels there’s a pressing need at safety.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Potential Acquisition of Budda Baker: The Detroit Lions are considered potential suitors for Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, who has requested a trade and is entering the final year of his contract without an extension.
  2. Financial Viability for the Lions: Detroit is in a strong financial position with significant cap space, making them capable of managing Baker’s current contract and possibly offering an extension.
  3. Strategic Considerations: General Manager Brad Holmes is known for his cautious approach to making high-profile trades. The Lions’ interest in Baker represents a strategic decision to potentially strengthen their defense as they aim for a Super Bowl run.

Bottom Line: A Waiting Game with High Stakes

As the preseason progresses, the Lions’ actions—or inactions—regarding the safety position will be closely watched. Budda Baker represents a potential game-changer for Detroit’s defense, and his acquisition could signal a definitive “all-in” approach by the Lions management, aiming for immediate and impactful success in the upcoming NFL season. The decision to pursue such a high-profile player will hinge on Holmes’ assessment of the team’s current trajectory and his willingness to alter his conservative approach to roster-building for a shot at championship glory.

