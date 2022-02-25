Detroit Lions named as landing spot for stud wide receiver

When it comes to the Detroit Lions and their biggest offseason roster needs, adding a No. 1 wide receiver has to be near the top of their list.

The Lions could choose to address this need via free agency or the 2022 NFL Draft, or they could make a trade to acquire a wide receiver.

In an article recently published by The Falcons Wire, the Lions are mentioned as a team that could trade for Atlanta Falcons WR, Calvin Ridley.

From The Falcons Wire:

No team in the league needs help at the wide receiver position as badly as Detroit. Jared Goff didn’t have a great season, but he had very little to work with in the passing game. The Lions have a great tight end in T.J. Hockenson, former Georgia star D’Andre Swift at running back and a good offensive line. They really just need a few legitimate weapons on the outside to make the offense click. Ridley would instantly become the Lions’ No. 1 option and perhaps he’d prefer Dan Campbell’s temperament to that of Arthur Smith.

In my opinion, breaking the bank or mortgaging the future on a wide receiver is a huge mistake and I would be floored if Lions GM Brad Holmes would trade for Ridley. That being said, he would only cost $11.1 million so you can bet a team will bite.

Nation, what do you think? Would you be open to the Lions trading for Calvin Ridley?