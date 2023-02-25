Detroit Lions named ‘landing spot’ for Jalen Ramsey

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly looking to trade Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is due to make $17 million in the 2023 season. Trading him would save the Rams significant cap space, which is important as Ramsey has a cap number of $25.2 million for next season. The Detroit Lions, according to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, are among the potential landing spots for Ramsey, given their needs at cornerback and the cap space available to them. Lions GM Brad Holmes was influential in bringing Ramsey to the Rams in 2019 and could be interested in acquiring him once again.

The Big Picture: Ramsey's potential trade impact on the NFL

Jalen Ramsey is considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and his potential trade could have a significant impact on the league. If the Rams do trade Ramsey, it would free up valuable cap space for them to address other areas of need, while the team that acquires him would be getting a top-tier player to bolster their defense. The Detroit Lions, in particular, would benefit from acquiring Ramsey given their needs at cornerback and the cap space available to them. Overall, Ramsey's potential trade and landing spot could have a ripple effect on the league, as other teams may look to make moves to counterbalance any perceived shifts in power.

Ramsey's Contract By the Numbers

Via Spotrac:

Jalen Ramsey is due to make $17 million in the 2023 season

Ramsey has a cap number of $25.2 million for next season

The Rams would save $5.6 million in cap space if they trade Ramsey

Ramsey has three years and $74.6 million cap number remaining on his contract

Ramsey gets $7.5 million guaranteed if he's on the Rams roster on the fifth day of the 2023 league year, which is March 20.

The stats provided highlight the financial implications of Ramsey's potential trade. Trading him would save the Rams a significant amount of cap space, while the team that acquires him would have to factor in his hefty salary in their future roster decisions. These numbers also illustrate the importance of making smart financial decisions in the NFL, where managing cap space is crucial to building a competitive team.

The Bottom Line – Where Will Ramsey Land?

With the potential for a Ramsey trade looming, many NFL fans are speculating about where he might end up. The Detroit Lions have emerged as a popular landing spot, given their needs at cornerback. That being said, I would be absolutely shocked to the core if Brad Holmes mortgaged the future for a cornerback who would break the bank. Other teams mentioned as landing spots for Ramsey are as follows:

Cincinnati Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders