Detroit Lions named as possible landing spot for Tom Brady

Could the Detroit Lions actually go out and sign future Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady if he does not return to the New England Patriots?

According to Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News, the Lions are in his “Top 12 for No. 12” teams that could sign Brady this offseason.

From Sporting News:

9. Detroit Lions

You can’t write off Matthew Stafford’s back injury as something minor in his mostly durable career until there are reports of him working to full strength. Stafford is only 31, but keep in mind a similar ailment cut short Tony Romo’s career.

Should the Lions need a QB, the former Patriots duo of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn should have a little lure for Brady to return near his old college stomping grounds at Michigan.

Though the Lions make this list, Iyer notes that they would only be a good fit if Stafford’s back prevents him from playing.

According to what has been reported, Stafford will be good to go for offseason workouts, so signing Brady would make absolutely zero sense.