26.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 9, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions named as possible landing spot for Tom Brady

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions named as possible landing spot for Tom Brady

Could the Detroit Lions actually go out and sign future Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady if he does...
Read more
U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

13th Michigan player from 2017 class enters transfer portal

Heading into Thursday, there were already 12 Michigan players from the Class of 2017 who have entered the NCAA...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Ex-Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff mocks Lions OT Tyrell Crosby following tasteless joke

Shots fired! Detroit Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby took major issue with former Detroit Tigers infielder Aubrey Huff's tasteless...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Could the Detroit Lions actually go out and sign future Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady if he does not return to the New England Patriots?

Embed from Getty Images

According to Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News, the Lions are in his “Top 12 for No. 12” teams that could sign Brady this offseason.

From Sporting News:

9. Detroit Lions

You can’t write off Matthew Stafford’s back injury as something minor in his mostly durable career until there are reports of him working to full strength. Stafford is only 31, but keep in mind a similar ailment cut short Tony Romo’s career.

Should the Lions need a QB, the former Patriots duo of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn should have a little lure for Brady to return near his old college stomping grounds at Michigan.

Though the Lions make this list, Iyer notes that they would only be a good fit if Stafford’s back prevents him from playing.

According to what has been reported, Stafford will be good to go for offseason workouts, so signing Brady would make absolutely zero sense.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceVinnie Iyer
ViaSporting News
Previous article13th Michigan player from 2017 class enters transfer portal

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions named as possible landing spot for Tom Brady

Could the Detroit Lions actually go out and sign future Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady if he does...
Read more
U of M News

13th Michigan player from 2017 class enters transfer portal

Arnold Powell - 0
Heading into Thursday, there were already 12 Michigan players from the Class of 2017 who have entered the NCAA transfer portal. http://gty.im/1177482931 According to reports, you...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Ex-Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff mocks Lions OT Tyrell Crosby following tasteless joke

Michael Whitaker - 0
Shots fired! Detroit Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby took major issue with former Detroit Tigers infielder Aubrey Huff's tasteless joke about kidnapping Iranian women...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bart Scott bets house Detroit Lions won’t win over 7 games with Matthew Stafford; Dan Orlovsky’s response is gold

Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday's installment of ESPN's "Get Up!", former NFL player Bart Scott said he would bet his house the Detroit Lions will not win...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Montreal forward pays up for boarding Red Wings defenseman Mike Green

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green was boarded from behind by Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Cousins, who is now paying the price for it...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Ex-Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff mocks Lions OT Tyrell Crosby following tasteless joke

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Shots fired! Detroit Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby took major issue with former Detroit Tigers infielder Aubrey Huff's tasteless joke about kidnapping Iranian women...
Read more

Bart Scott bets house Detroit Lions won’t win over 7 games with Matthew Stafford; Dan Orlovsky’s response is gold

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
On Tuesday's installment of ESPN's "Get Up!", former NFL player Bart Scott said he would bet his house the Detroit Lions will not win...
Read more

Is Ndamukong Suh trolling the Lions?

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Lion Ndamukong Suh was essentially trying to get out of the Motor City from the moment he was drafted here, and bolted...
Read more

Drysdale’s NFL Divisional Round picks against the spread

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The NFL Playoffs Wild Card round is in the books and the road teams won 3 of 4 games. Though I was only .500 for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”JTNDaDMlM0VTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjB0byUyMHRoZSUyMERTTmF0aW9uJTIwRGFpbHklMjBub3chJTNDJTJGaDMlM0UlM0NiciUyMCUyRiUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1uYW1lJTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIydGV4dCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJOQU1FJTIyJTIwcGxhY2Vob2xkZXIlM0QlMjJOYW1lLi4uJTIyJTIwJTJGJTNFJTNDJTJGcCUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1lbWFpbCUyMiUzRSUzQ2lucHV0JTIwdHlwZSUzRCUyMmVtYWlsJTIyJTIwaWQlM0QlMjJtYzR3cF9lbWFpbCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJFTUFJTCUyMiUyMHBsYWNlaG9sZGVyJTNEJTIyRW1haWwuLi4lMjIlMjByZXF1aXJlZCUyMCUyRiUzRSUzQyUyRnAlM0UlMEElMDklMDklMDklMDklM0NwJTIwY2xhc3MlM0QlMjJtc3VibWl0JTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIyc3VibWl0JTIyJTIwdmFsdWUlM0QlMjJTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjIlMjAlMkYlM0UlM0MlMkZwJTNF”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.