The Detroit Lions are suddenly being connected to several intriguing names as the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline approaches.

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And while Brad Holmes hasn’t pulled the trigger on a major move, a new national trade-deadline analysis suggests Detroit could be an attractive destination for four players who might become available.

The list includes two veteran cornerbacks, a former first-round defensive end, and an experienced offensive lineman.

But here’s the interesting part: Not all four players would address an equally pressing need for the Lions.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes acknowledges fans during warmups ahead of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

In a recent breakdown of the NFL’s top 25 potential trade candidates, Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen identified Detroit as a possible landing spot for four players.

Those names are:

Player Position Current Team Riq Woolen CB Philadelphia Eagles Donte Jackson CB Los Angeles Chargers Shemar Stewart EDGE Cincinnati Bengals Cesar Ruiz G New Orleans Saints

The most obvious connection involves Detroit’s secondary, which has struggled throughout much of the season.

Woolen, a 6-foot-4 cornerback, would provide the Lions with size and speed on the outside. Although his 2026 performance has been inconsistent, his physical tools could make him an intriguing addition to Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

Jackson offers something different: experience.

The 30-year-old has started more than 100 NFL games and recorded 23 career interceptions. His experience in zone coverage could provide Detroit with another dependable option, assuming his health checks out.

Both players have been discussed as possible trade candidates, but neither has been confirmed as the subject of active negotiations with Detroit.

Could Brad Holmes Make a Bigger Swing?

Perhaps the most interesting name is Stewart, Cincinnati’s first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The former Texas A&M standout has barely played this season, logging only 17 defensive snaps through Cincinnati’s first six games, according to Pro Football Focus.

At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, Stewart possesses the kind of size and athleticism that could appeal to Detroit’s defensive staff.

But there is one obvious obstacle.

Cincinnati invested the 17th overall pick in Stewart just last year, making it difficult to imagine the Bengals giving up on him without receiving a significant return.

Where Cesar Ruiz Fits on Detroit’s Line

Ruiz, meanwhile, represents a different kind of possibility.

The veteran offensive guard has extensive starting experience, but Detroit already has Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany occupying its starting guard positions.

Unless Holmes believes an offensive-line upgrade is necessary, Ruiz would appear to be more of a luxury than a priority.

Lions Have an Important Decision Ahead of Trade Deadline

As we previously examined, Detroit’s impressive defensive performance against Green Bay creates an interesting dilemma for Holmes.

Does he trust the improvement shown by his current secondary, or does he pursue additional help before the deadline?

The return of Brian Branch has already provided a significant boost, and Kerby Joseph’s return to practice offers another reason for optimism.

Still, one strong performance doesn’t guarantee Detroit has solved its defensive concerns.

As we previously discussed, Jackson was already among several cornerbacks worth evaluating as potential trade additions.

The latest trade-deadline discussion expands that conversation to include different positions and a particularly intriguing young pass rusher.

From Detroit’s perspective, an established cornerback appears to offer the clearest immediate benefit. Stewart could provide long-term upside, while Ruiz would be more difficult to justify considering the current offensive-line situation.

Of course, identifying a good fit is not the same thing as confirming that a trade is being discussed.

The Lions have four interesting names to consider, but the real question is whether Brad Holmes believes any of them is worth the price.

With the deadline less than two weeks away, that decision is getting closer.