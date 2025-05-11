Detroit Lions Named Toughest Matchup for Hated Opponent

The Detroit Lions are no longer the underdog on the NFL schedule — they’re the team other contenders are circling in red.

According to a recent breakdown by Pro Football and Sports Network (PFSN), the Lions have officially reached “measuring stick” status. In a feature highlighting the toughest opponent for all 32 teams, PFSN named Detroit as the toughest matchup for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025.

The Hunter Becomes the Hunted

For years, the Lions were viewed as a nice story or a pesky opponent. Now, they’re being called a juggernaut — and for good reason. After going 15-2 last season and returning most of their roster, Dan Campbell’s crew is looking more and more like an NFC powerhouse.

PFSN pointed out that Detroit already made a statement last year when they went into AT&T Stadium and beat the Cowboys by 38 points in Week 6.

“America’s team has to travel to Detroit to face the team that America has fallen in love with recently,” PFSN wrote. “The Lions went into Jerry’s World in Week 6 of last season and won by 38 points.”

This year, the rematch shifts to Ford Field, a place that’s quickly becoming one of the toughest places to play in the NFL.

A Tougher Test Than Philly?

What makes this even more interesting is the comparison to Dallas’ annual road trip to Philadelphia — a matchup the Cowboys are used to.

“Dallas has to travel to Philadelphia as well, something they do annually, but they are 5-4 in their past nine games against their divisional rival, and their general familiarity with them makes them, in my eyes, a little more prepared for that contest than the juggernaut that is the Lions,” PFSN explained.

That’s right — an outside analyst believes Detroit will be a tougher road test for Dallas than the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles.

The Bottom Line

It’s one thing to make the playoffs. It’s another to become the team others fear playing. That’s exactly what the Lions have become heading into 2025. And if the Cowboys want to prove they’re real contenders, they’ll have to survive a trip to Detroit to do it.