Detroit Lions Names ‘Best Fit’ For Former No. 2 Overall Pick

The Detroit Lions are looking to pair Aidan Hutchinson with another edge rusher to improve their pass rush, which finished 2024 with the NFL’s 10th-least sacks. ESPN's Matt Bowen believes the Lions are the best fit for former No. 2 overall pick, Chase Young.
Why it Matters
- Hutchinson, drafted second overall in 2022, has racked up 28.5 sacks in 39 games and is a Defensive Player of the Year favorite.
- The Lions need another pass rusher, and one name drawing attention is Chase Young.
Chase Young’s Roller Coaster Career
- Young, drafted second overall in 2020, won Defensive Rookie of the Year but has struggled with injuries since.
- In 2024, he bounced back with 7 sacks and 66 pressures in New Orleans, showing flashes of his former self.
- ESPN’s Matt Bowen listed the Lions as the best fit for Young, noting their need for an edge rusher.
Detroit Lions' Opportunity
- With Young’s potential, pairing him with Hutchinson could create one of the league’s top pass-rushing duos.
- Lions GM Brad Holmes may take a chance on the 25-year-old to elevate Detroit’s defense.
Key Stats & Further Reading
- Chase Young’s 2024 Stats: 7 sacks, 66 pressures.
- Lions’ Pass Rush Stats: Ranked in the NFL’s bottom for sacks in 2024.