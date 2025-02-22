Friday, February 21, 2025
Detroit Lions Names ‘Best Fit’ For Former No. 2 Overall Pick

The Detroit Lions are looking to pair Aidan Hutchinson with another edge rusher to improve their pass rush, which finished 2024 with the NFL’s 10th-least sacks. ESPN's Matt Bowen believes the Lions are the best fit for former No. 2 overall pick, Chase Young.

Why it Matters

  • Hutchinson, drafted second overall in 2022, has racked up 28.5 sacks in 39 games and is a Defensive Player of the Year favorite.
  • The Lions need another pass rusher, and one name drawing attention is Chase Young.

Chase Young’s Roller Coaster Career

  • Young, drafted second overall in 2020, won Defensive Rookie of the Year but has struggled with injuries since.
  • In 2024, he bounced back with 7 sacks and 66 pressures in New Orleans, showing flashes of his former self.
  • ESPN’s Matt Bowen listed the Lions as the best fit for Young, noting their need for an edge rusher.

Detroit Lions' Opportunity

  • With Young’s potential, pairing him with Hutchinson could create one of the league’s top pass-rushing duos.
  • Lions GM Brad Holmes may take a chance on the 25-year-old to elevate Detroit’s defense.

Key Stats & Further Reading

  • Chase Young’s 2024 Stats: 7 sacks, 66 pressures.
  • Lions’ Pass Rush Stats: Ranked in the NFL’s bottom for sacks in 2024.
