Detroit Lions Narrow Down Possible Germany Opponent

The Detroit Lions are heading to Germany in 2026, but they made sure two of their biggest games are staying right where they belong: at Ford Field.

According to team president Rod Wood, via the Detroit Free Press, the Lions successfully protected two home matchups from being moved overseas.

Packers, Vikings Staying in Detroit

Per the report, Wood confirmed that Detroit chose to keep its home games against the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings out of the international rotation.

That decision makes perfect sense.

Divisional games carry major weight in the standings, and keeping those matchups at home preserves the Lions’ home-field advantage in two critical contests.

What About the Germany Opponent?

With the Lions set to host a game in Munich, the list of possible opponents has narrowed.

Detroit has nine home opponents in 2026, but with the Packers and Vikings off the table, that number drops.

One obvious question: could the Chicago Bears be the team heading overseas?

Wood doesn’t seem to think so.

“It could be Chicago [but] have a hard time believing that.”

If that holds true, the Lions will likely face a non-divisional opponent in Germany.

History Says No Division Matchups

There’s also a bigger trend working in Detroit’s favor.

Since the NFL began hosting games in Germany in 2022, there has not been a single divisional matchup played there.

That history suggests the league will likely avoid sending Lions vs. Bears abroad as well.

Final Thoughts

The Lions are embracing the global stage, but they’re doing it strategically.

By protecting key division games, Detroit ensures that some of its most important matchups will still have the full Ford Field atmosphere.

Now the only question is: who’s making the trip to Munich?