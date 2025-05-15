NFL Executive Explains Why Detroit Lions National Television Window Has Expanded

NFL execs say the Detroit Lions have earned more national TV exposure. Here’s why the league is giving them bigger time slots in 2025.

Remember when the Detroit Lions were the team you saw once a year on Thanksgiving — and then forgot about?

Yeah, that era is officially over.

According to NFL broadcast executives, the Lions have played their way into bigger national television windows, and the league is leaning in hard. With a franchise-best 15-2 record last year, an offense that led the league in scoring, and a fanbase that’s grown louder and more passionate, Detroit is now primetime-worthy — every week.

And the biggest sign of that shift?

Thanksgiving. It’s not just tradition anymore — it’s appointment viewing.

TL;DR

NFL executives say the Detroit Lions have earned more national exposure based on ratings, performance, and viewer demand. The league responded by pushing back their Thanksgiving kickoff time, giving them five primetime games, and showcasing them on every major network and streaming platform in 2025.

The Lions’ Rise = More Eyeballs

For decades, the Lions kicked off the NFL’s Thanksgiving tripleheader at 12:30 p.m. sharp. This year? That kick moves to 1:00 p.m. And that shift wasn’t random.

Hans Schroeder, the NFL’s Executive VP of Media Distribution, said the league saw a massive spike in viewership last year once the clock hit 1 p.m.

“From 2:30 on, that Chicago-Lions game was above 40 million viewers,” Schroeder said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “At 12:30, it was in the mid-20s… it climbed fast.”

So what does the league do? They move kickoff 30 minutes later, right into that high-viewership sweet spot. That’s not a scheduling quirk. That’s respect.

Detroit Lions National Television Windows Expand

NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North said it best — Detroit isn’t being featured nationally just because they might be good. They’re being featured because they’ve earned it.

“They’ve played their way into bigger national television windows,” North said. “Our broadcast partners are eager to showcase them in big windows.”

This year, the Lions are playing:

Two Monday Night Football games

Two Sunday Night Football games

One Thursday Night Football game

Thanksgiving vs. the Packers

Christmas Day vs. the Vikings on Netflix

Add in eight late-afternoon national windows — and the Lions are suddenly one of the NFL’s most televised teams.

From Local Fixture to National Must-See TV

Detroit was the most-watched team on CBS, FOX, ABC, and Amazon last year — and had the second-most watched game on NBC. For a franchise once considered unwatchable, it’s a staggering shift.

And it’s not just because of Jared Goff or Amon-Ra St. Brown (although that doesn’t hurt).

It’s because the Lions:

Score points in bunches

Play with edge and emotion

Have a top-tier coaching staff

Win games in dramatic, national TV-worthy fashion

The League’s Broadcast Partners Wanted More Detroit

NFL execs say the networks asked for more Lions — just like they ask for the Cowboys and Chiefs.

“You’ve got your healthy dose of Dallas and Kansas City,” North said. “But a definite representation: Lions, Washington, Denver…”

The Lions are now part of that marquee conversation, because fans watch, ratings spike, and the football is good.

Key Takeaways

The Lions’ Thanksgiving game moves to 1 p.m. to capitalize on higher viewership after data showed spikes starting around that time.

to capitalize on higher viewership after data showed spikes starting around that time. NFL execs say Detroit has played its way into primetime relevance , earning more national slots because of fan interest, performance, and demand.

, earning more national slots because of In 2025, the Lions will appear on every major TV and streaming platform, with 12 games airing nationally.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are no longer a scheduling afterthought. They’re not just “the team that plays on Thanksgiving.”

They’re now one of the league’s biggest draws, and the NFL knows it. From later kickoffs to marquee time slots, Detroit is finally getting the national spotlight it has earned — and it doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon.

The world is watching. And honestly? It’s about time.



Sources: Dave Birkett (Detroit Free Press). Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.