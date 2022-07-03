We are just four weeks away from the start of training camp and though this is a down period when it comes to the NFL, there is still a buzz about the 2022 Detroit Lions.

During the 2021 season, the Lions won just three games but there is plenty of optimism, both on the local and national level, that they will at least double that win total in 2022.

In fact, there are some people (including myself), who believe the Lions could challenge for a wild card spot in the NFL Playoffs this coming season.

Detroit Lions need ‘biggest weakness’ to become a strength

But for the Detroit Lions to even think about challenging for a spot in the NFL Playoffs, they are going to have to get stellar play from quarterback, Jared Goff.

When it comes to the biggest strengths and weaknesses on the current Lions roster, it is no mystery at all that the offensive line will be the biggest strength (if healthy) in 2022.

But what about the Lions’ biggest weakness?

Well, according to Ben Linsey of ESPN, the Lions’ biggest weakness heading into the 2022 season is quarterback, Jared Goff.

Here is what Linsey recently wrote about Goff being the Detroit Lions’ “biggest weakness.”

There’s reason to be excited about the direction that this Detroit roster is trending, but the hole at quarterback makes it difficult to set expectations too high. Across his past two seasons with the Rams and Lions, Jared Goff‘s passes have traveled fewer than 7 yards downfield on average (6.8), and his 8.8 yards per attempt on throws 20 or more yards downfield is a bottom-five mark among 31 quarterbacks with at least 50 such attempts. There’s not going to be much of an explosive, downfield element to this passing attack with Goff at quarterback unless he gets back to 2018 form.

For those of you who have read some of my past articles (I thank you from the bottom of my heart), you know that I have always been much higher on Goff than most Detroit Lions fans and writers have.

And I still am.

Is Jared Goff a Top 5 QB in the NFL? Nope. Is he even a Top 10 QB in the NFL? I don’t believe that is the case, either. But, could Goff be a Top 15 or so quarterback if he is put in the correct situation? I believe that to be true.

That being said, Goff will be in a solid situation in 2022 and he will have the opportunity to prove himself as quarterback of the Detroit Lions.

Personally, I don’t believe that Goff is the Detroit Lions’ “biggest weakness” heading into the 2022 season. But going on the premise that he is, if he becomes a true strength, look out NFL.

